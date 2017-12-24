PPP stays true to Benazir’s mission: Bilawal

BADIN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while addressing the party loyalists at Badin Gym Khana on Saturday, stated that the PPP has been struggling to complete slain PPP leader Benazir Bhutto’s mission.

He made these remarks in connection with the observance of the 10th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to be held at Garhi Khuda Bux, Larkana on December 27 (Wednesday).

Addressing the gathering, Bilawal said that leaders of the party have served the nation despite threats to their lives by the dictators of the era and have sacrificed their lives for the rights of peoples and routes of democracy. Despite grave conspiracies hatched by dictators, opponents and threats, Benazir returned to Pakistan and carried out her efforts and struggles for the rights of the common people, he added. Bilawal said Benazir had always defended democracy no matter if she was in power or not.

“Benazir is no more with us but her reminiscences always live in the hearts of the people of the country,” Bilawal remarked.

“I have carried on the mission of the martyrs and will not rest until we complete their mission,” he said while hoping that the party workers, supporters and common people from all over the country would gather at Garhi Khuda Bux to pay homage to the slain leader.

On the occasion, a large number of the workers, supporters and office bearers, including PPP Badin President Haji Ramzan Chandio, General Secretary Haji Sain Bux Jamali, Information Secretary Fida Hussain Mandhro, Abdul Ghafoor Nizamani, Nawaz Chandio, Dr Aziz Memon, Taj Muhammad Mallah and others were also present.