No salary yet for Christian staff of Nishtar’s health authority

LAHORE: The District Health Authority (DHA), Nishtar Town, has failed to release salaries to its Christian staff working on anti-dengue programme, it has been learnt.

As per instructions of the federal government, every department has been ordered to pay Christian employees in advance, but the non-payment of salary has disappointed the 55 Christian employees working for the Authority.

According to details, all dengue workers were recruited as daily wage workers in September this year, and had to be paid at the end of each month. However, these employees were not paid for the month of September. Instead, the salary for the month of September was given with October’s salary.

The employees were expected to get two-month salary in December, prior to Christmas, which they could not get.

It is reported that except the workers of Nishtar Town and Wagah area, all other employees have received their salary. Apparently, it is a clear case of negligence on part of the Deputy District Health Officer Dr Waseem and Accounts Department clerk Khalid Sardar, who were primarily responsible for executing the instructions of the government.

When contacted, health officer Dr Waseem said they were looking into the matter, adding that had there been enough funds available with the department, this issue would not have surfaced.

DHA’s chief executive officer (CEO), on the other hand, put the onus of the delay in release of salaries on the relevant authorities of the areas of Nishtar Town and Wahga.

“They had been asked to send the attendance sheet of the employees to the CEO office well ahead of time, but their failure to do so resulted in delay,” he added.