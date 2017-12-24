Joint efforts needed to eradicate terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday underlined the need for making joint efforts to eliminate the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

Addressing a function in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary celebration in Narowal, he said that peace had been restored [in the country] and the economy was making steady progress.

The minister said the change could not be brought just by standing on containers, “the change comes through hard work and experience”.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was trying to create hurdles in Senate election because he knew that his party members would not vote in favour of the candidates nominated by him.

Imran Khan could not complete metro bus service project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last three years; how would he be able to complete thousands of development projects being carried out across the country, he questioned.

The minister said the All-Party Conference (APC) should be convened to give an effective response to the US. The uncertainty, if created in the country, would harm the national interests, he added.

He said today Pakistan needed solidarity and stability as he urged all political forces to join hands against terrorism, poverty and backwardness.