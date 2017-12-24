Imran Khan says PTI will expose Shehbaz Sharif’s corruption

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said Saturday his party would expose the corruption of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif while he is still in office.

Interacting with a group of reporters in Islamabad, Khan said Nawaz Sharif’s ‘movement for justice’ would work against his brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Nawaz had on December 19 announced he was starting a movement against ‘dual standards’ of the judiciary following a decision by the Supreme Court handing a clean chit to Imran in the disqualification case against him.

Discussing the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify Jehangir Tareen from holding public office, Imran said that a new general secretary for the party would be appointed after the apex court’s announcement of its verdict in the appeal filed against Tareen’s disqualification.

“Loyalties of anyone who wants a new general secretary to be appointed under the present circumstances are misplaced,” added Khan.