Couple killed over love marriage in Jhelum

JEHLUM: A newly-wed couple was gunned down over love marriage here on Saturday. The local police has claimed the girl married without the consent of her family. This, the police added, disgruntled girl’s brother who barged into her house located in Domeli area of Jhelum, and opened indiscriminate fire at the couple.

As a result of firing both husband and wife were killed on the spot and the culprit escaped the scene after that, the police said.

The bodies were shifted to the nearby hospital for the postmortem. The police, after registering a case against the accused, is conducting raids for his arrest