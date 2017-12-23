Why Tareen’s case not sent to NAB, questions Maryam

Maryam Nawaz on Saturday, questioning the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, said why was it not sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)—despite him pleading guilty to insider trading.

انسائڈر ٹریڈنگ میں فراڈ کےاعتراف اور مجرم ثابت ھونے پر بھی جہانگیر ترین کا کیس نیب کو کیوں نہیں بھیجا گیا ؟ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 23, 2017

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, in her tweets, also asked who caused hindrance in the way of accountability after misusing of authority by the PTI leader was proven. Tareen has been accused of misusing his authority when he was the minister in General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s tenure, she added.

مشرف دور میں بطور وزیر اختیارات کا ناجائز استعمال ثابت ہونے پر جہانگیر ترین سے عوام کی لوٹی دولت واپس لینے میں احتساب کا راستہ کس نے روکا ؟ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 23, 2017

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was disqualified as the secretary general of PTI over non-disclosure of assets, existence of offshore companies and receiving foreign funding for the party.

She further said that PTI leader’s crime was not of taking a salary from his son, but spreading his business through the illegal use of his authority as a minister back then. The PML-N leader was referring to the issue under which her father was disqualified.

یاد رہے کہ جہانگیر ترین کا جرم بیٹے سے تنخواہ نہ لینا نہیں تھا بلکہ انہوں نے اختیارات کے ناجائز استعمال سےاپنے کاروبار کو پھیلایا۔ نیب کیس ؟ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 23, 2017

The PTI leader responded to Maryam’s tweets on the same platform.

Tareen tweeted that he found it “hilarious” how Maryam was comparing his case to her father’s. The PTI leader said he presented details of all his assets, whereas Nawaz only had a Qatari letter in his defence.