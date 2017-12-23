Why Tareen’s case not sent to NAB, questions Maryam

39 mins ago BY News Desk

Maryam Nawaz on Saturday, questioning the case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen, said why was it not sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)—despite him pleading guilty to insider trading.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, in her tweets, also asked who caused hindrance in the way of accountability after misusing of authority by the PTI leader was proven. Tareen has been accused of misusing his authority when he was the minister in General (retd) Pervez Musharraf’s tenure, she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was disqualified as the secretary general of PTI over non-disclosure of assets, existence of offshore companies and receiving foreign funding for the party.

She further said that PTI leader’s crime was not of taking a salary from his son, but spreading his business through the illegal use of his authority as a minister back then. The PML-N leader was referring to the issue under which her father was disqualified.

The PTI leader responded to Maryam’s tweets on the same platform.

Tareen tweeted that he found it “hilarious” how Maryam was comparing his case to her father’s. The PTI leader said he presented details of all his assets, whereas Nawaz only had a Qatari letter in his defence.

