Sukkar Police thwarts attempt to marry a 12 year girl with 55 year man

SUKKAR: Sukkar police raided a compound on Saturday in the Micro Colony area of the city to stop an attempt of marrying an under aged, 12, girl with a 55 year-old man.

According to the Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Amjad Sheikh, he directed the New Pind Police to take an action against the attempted marriage after receiving information about it.

The police arrested the bridegroom along with his three other relatives present there. The child was shifted to the nearby women’s police station after being taken into custody.

She is expected to be presented before a special court on Sunday, and cases be registered against the accused under the Child Marriage Restraint Act.