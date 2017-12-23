Siraj urges political parties to cooperate with ECP for timely polls

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Saturday said that after the passage of the bill pertaining to the delimitations, all apprehensions should come to an end and the political parties should cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for timely polls.

Talking to reporters at the residence of Lt Abdul Moeed, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in FATA last week, the JI chief urged the ECP to ensure electoral reforms before the 2018 elections so that the elections do not remain a game of the wealthy alone.

Commenting over the recent political scenario of the country, he pressed the political parties not to allow the corrupt elements crepe into their ranks and kick out the black sheep who considered politics as a means to make money.

Siraj said it was high time the political parties took serious steps to facilitate the election of honest and competent persons to the parliament.

The JI chief said that the government’s failure to present the FATA reforms bill proved its inefficiency, adding that the issue of FATA should be resolved in line with the wishes of the tribal people.

Paying tribute to the armed forces, he said that these brave men and their families were the face of the nation, as he urged the government to acknowledge the sacrifices of these people.

Sirajul Haq deplored that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was still questioning why he had been ousted. He advised the former premier to accept the Supreme Court’s July 28 verdict to prove his faith in the supremacy of the judiciary.