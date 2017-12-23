Qureshi for strengthening institutions

UMERKOT: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that instead of fighting with the institutions, we need to strengthen them.

Talking to the media here on Saturday, he criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and said it seems that their leadership is not accepting the court verdicts. He said the PTI would sweep the coming general elections in 2018.

He said the decision about the next general secretary of PTI would be taken by the party after consultation within the party. He added that PTI would contest coming elections in Sindh to defeat the anti-people elements.