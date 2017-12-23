No word yet from India regarding family’s meeting with convicted spy Jadhav

–FO source says Pakistan will release pictures and video of meeting between RAW spy and his wife and mother

ISLAMABAD: Though Pakistan has scheduled a meeting between convicted RAW [Research and Analysis Wing] agent Kulbushan Jadhav and his wife and mother on December 25, the Indian authorities have so far not made a decision on whether to send them to Pakistan or not.

A Foreign Office (FO) source said that New Delhi is yet to provide details of Jadhav’s wife and mother beside informing Pakistani authorities about the Indian High Commission employee who will be present during the meeting.

The FO has also decided to release pictures and video of the meeting between the Indian spy and his family.

India had earlier stated that Jadhav’s father and mother had expressed the desire to meet their son, however, the prisoner had requested authorities to allow his wife to visit him.

The FO on Thursday had said that Pakistan is ready to permit media interaction with Jadhav’s wife and mother.

FO Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said that the ministry is waiting for India’s decision in this regard. He had further said that the meeting would be held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and would take place on Dec 25.

Answering a question on the possible immediate execution of the convicted spy and this being his last meeting with his family, the spokesperson had assured that Jadhav is under no threat of immediate execution and his mercy petitions are still pending.

“The mother and wife of Commander Jadhav are being provided with a meeting with him in the light of Islamic traditions and based on purely humanitarian grounds,” said the FO.

The visa applications of Jadhav’s mother and wife had been received by the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on December 16 for their visit visa on humanitarian grounds.

Sources said that Pakistan’s offer to arrange the meeting in presence of an Indian embassy official has confused Delhi since it has denied India a chance to build up a case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that due course of law was not followed in the case.

Who is Kulbhushan Jadhav?

The spy, who was an on-duty officer for the Indian Navy, confessed to his crimes in a recorded video statement televised by the army last year following his arrest.

After his trial in a military court, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed the death sentence awarded by the Field General Court Martial under the Pakistan Army Act.

On April 2016, Pakistan sentenced the RAW agent to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi.

However, India approached the International Court of Justice over the matter earlier this year which then stayed Jadhav’s death sentence until proceedings are completed in the world court.