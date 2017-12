ISLAMABAD: A Philippine woman, Maryam, had married to a Pakistani man Imran, a resident of Kurram Agency, after converting to Islam. Maryam asked the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday to be granted a Pakistani citizenship before her visa expires.

Maryam, in her petition before IHC, expressed her desire to stay with Imran here in Pakistan, and not be deported. She wants to stay in Kurram Agency with her husband, a private media outlet, Express News reported.