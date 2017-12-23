8 year-old girl allegedly abducted, raped: police

KARACHI: Karachi police reported on Saturday that allegedly an eight-year-old girl was abducted and raped on Friday in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Shah Latif Town Amanullah Marwat told a private news outlet that the girl had left her house to purchase bread from a nearby restaurant (tandoor) when someone enticed her to give her eatables.

She was raped in a nearby area after that, SHO said. The girl has been sent to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for a medical examination.