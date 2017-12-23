ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Saturday said that the United States, instead of threatening or blaming Pakistan, should learn from its experiences in the war against terror.

On the harsh statements of US after the United Nations vote on Jerusalem, Asif remarked on Twitter that “frustrations on diplomatic front in UN and war in Afghanistan reflected in US statements.”

Frustrations on diplomatic front in UN & war in Afghanistan are reflected in statements of US administration..dont blame or threat us, learn from our experiences in war against terror..if that is our common objective — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) December 23, 2017

Earlier on Friday, Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor responded to US Vice President Mike Pence’s statement saying that such statements by US officials can affect the war against terrorism.

Pence, during his surprise visit to Afghanistan had said, “Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our efforts in Afghanistan. The days of sheltering terrorists have gone. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour terrorists.”

He said President Trump has “put Pakistan on notice for providing safe haven” to the terrorists on its soil.