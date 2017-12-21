US police tipped off by Pakistani caller discovers body of five-year-old boy

CLEVELAND: Police tipped off by a caller from Pakistan have discovered human remains believed to be of a 5-year-old boy in the backyard of a Cleveland home, reports CBS News.

The boy’s mother, Larissa Maria Rodriguez has reportedly been taken into custody and will be charged with murder and felonious assault on Thursday.

Police first went to the home Monday after hearing from the caller, who said a child’s stepfather called him in Pakistan and told him that two months ago he and the mother found the boy unresponsive and buried him. The tipster is the brother of the stepfather, reports WOIO.

Rodriguez told police she has nine children and five live with her. She allegedly said the 5-year-old boy, who has special needs and is unable to speak, left with his aunt on December 2 to visit his father in Texas.

Police records show that 34-year-old Larissa has a history of violence, WOIO reports. The medical examiner will identify the body and determine a cause of death after an autopsy.

Officials removed four children from the home Monday night, and the children were placed in emergency custody in foster care.

The home was dirty with an infestation of cockroaches and rats, and one child was seen eating a sandwich that contained cockroaches, the document said. The documents says that the mother was arrested in connection “with the death of a child who is believed to be the sibling of these children.”

It was also reported that Rodriguez lost custody of her two oldest children many years ago, but Madigan would not reveal why.