US may label more Pakistan-based extremist groups as terrorists

NEW DELHI: The Donald Trump administration, adhering to India’s request, could label more Pakistan-based extremists as globally designated terrorists following the first ever Indo-US meet on the designation of terror masterminds here on December 18-19, reported The Economic Times.

The inaugural India-US Counterterrorism Designations Dialogue enabled each side to share its perspective on terrorists active in the South Asian region besides possible designations of terror masterminds as well as action by international organisations against these terrorists.

Incidentally, President Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy that coincided with bilateral dialogue here has put a further onus on Pakistan to fight terror groups and alleged masterminds active on its territory.

During India PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the USA in June, the Trump administration had designated Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist signaling a strong commitment to expanding counter-terror partnership.

Earlier in 2008, the United States Department of the Treasury designated LeT/JuD Chief Hafiz Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224. Later in 2012, the US administration announced a bounty of $ 10 million on Saeed for his alleged role in 26/11.

Besides, LeT leaders – Nazir Ahmad Chaudhry and Muhammad Hussein Gill – have also been labeled as specially designated global terrorists by the US in the past.