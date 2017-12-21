Senate committee decides to form FPSC’s own testing service: report

ISLAMABAD: Since the National Testing Service (NTS) has come under scrutiny, the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is considering establishing its own testing service for recruiting employees for grades one to 15, according to a report by a private media outlet.

The decision was taken on Wednesday by a special committee of the Senate that had been formed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for FPSC reforms, after reports of a persistent nosedive in the Central Superior Service (CSS) in terms of successful candidates.

The committee met to examine the annual report of the FPSC for the year 2015. It has been arguing over the changes in the curriculum, formation of board, examination system and other reforms to bring the FPSC on a par with modern standards.

During the meeting, committee chairperson Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah asked FPSC Secretary Ameer Tariq Zaman what the update was on the testing service. He replied that the recommendations of the committee were with the Ministry of Law and would be finalised in the next few days.

The committee also discussed expanding the board, which currently has no professionals to interview candidates. Senator Numan Khattak Wazir suggested that the board must consist of 50% professionals, 20% of serving and 20% of retired civil servants while the remaining 10% should consist of psychiatrists.

The committee also decided to invite Engro’s former chief and National Assembly member Asad Umar and two other professionals from the private sector to share their experiences about the areas they headed and how that could be inculcated.