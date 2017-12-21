Re-designating the Holy Land

And red flags!

December the 6th, 2017, will leave its imprints on the history of not only the Middle-East or the Arab World, but the globe at large. Maintaining his streak of stunning and shocking the world, this time, however, not with mere words but a long overdue action, as proclaimed, the US President Donald Trump announced the official recognition of the holy city of Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli state. Following the announcement, the US President went on to direct the US State department to move the US Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel at present, to Jerusalem.

“I have determined that it is time to officially recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,” stated the US president in a speech from the White House. “It’s the right thing to do.”

The decision is nothing less than lighting a match while sitting on a heap of gun powder. Recognition of Jerusalem as capital of Israel came amid grave concerns expressed by US allies warning the latter of fierce consequences at regional as well as global level. However, as per the US president, despite all odds, the decision will prove to be a landmark in the resolution of the long standing dispute between Palestinians and the Israelis, which has made the Middle Eastern region more fragile than ever.

In addition to hosting Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest place in Islam along with the Dome of the Rock, Jerusalem is also host to holy sites of Judaism and Christianity.

The controversial announcement declaring the centuries old city considered as holy by the Christians, the Jews, and the Muslims has raised serious concerns over the US administration’s wisdom, even the closest of allies questioning as to what drove the US to change its position over Jerusalem that remained pushed to the back-burner over the decades. Previously, the US presidents every six months signed waivers holding off on a switch as per the 1995 Jerusalem Embassy Act (US law) which stated that the US Embassy in Israel should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the decision and described the US announcement as a significant step towards peace in the region. The pro-Israel evangelist law makers and voters have also congratulated the Trump administration on the bold step.

The decision, besides the aforementioned, has received severe criticism not just from the Muslim World, but from the closest thought to be US allies as well terming it dangerous threat to regional peace and security, as it ignited the sentiments of the Muslims, particularly the Palestinians sparking anti-US and Israel demonstrations in Gaza.

The US move was termed as a “Kiss of death for the two-state solution” by the Palestinian representative to the UK, Manuel Hassassian, while talking to BBC. Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, warned of far reaching consequences of the decision.

Reacting to the situation, Pakistan expressed absolute solidarity with the Palestinian people terming President Trump’s step as a violation of International law and UN Security Council resolutions. The Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also called on the Pakistani counter-part, President Mamnoon Hussain, to discuss the way forward, and the possible consequences of the US decision.

China and Russia expressed their concerns over a possible escalation of violence in the region likely to spread beyond the boundaries of a few.

The EU, UK, France, Germany, India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Indonesia, Canada and many more also broke their silence on the declaration of Jerusalem as Israeli capital, and denied neither any movement of their respective embassies from Tel Aviv nor any endorsement of the US president’s announcement.

This move is expected to weaken the not-so-popular Trump’s reputation in the Muslim World, and will spark the anti-US sentiment further among the latter which can have negative consequences for the US interests in the Middle-Eastern region. It will also undermine the joint efforts of the US and Israel to curb the anti-US and anti-Israel ‘extremist forces’ like Hammas, Hezbollah, ISIS, etc, in the region, and will add strength to their agenda as it is likely to push the general public in support of radical forces. Let us not forget that forces like Hammas and Hezbollah are not merely radical groups comprising insurgents, but carry political strength as well, and are a major constituent of the political systems of their respective countries, and hence, the move by US to legitimise the illegal Israeli occupation of the Holy land will not only jeopardise the already tumbling peace and security of the region, but also holds the potential to destabilize the existing political setup.

The United Nations must stand up to the need of time, and play its designated role to ensure peace in the region by containing any further escalation of violence. The persuasion of two-state solution is critical for regional stability, and for formalising the relations between Israel and the Arab World as it is a democratic commitment to the principle of self-determination, as enshrined in the UN Charter.

The Muslim World must also keep an eye on its ability to retaliate the US move while strategising since we are fairly synonymous with being the weaker side of the bargain. In the midst of all the happenings, Pakistan must confront the challenge of adopting a position that translates its principal stand on the status of Palestine and Jerusalem, and does not disturb the already sore relations with the US.

For now, all red flags have been raised to the US roller coaster; effective or not, only time will tell.