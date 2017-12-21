Punjab ranks first in online harassment cases: report

LAHORE: According to the Cyber Harassment Helpline: One Year Report published by Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), Punjab has emerged as the region with the most number of harassment cases being reported.

According to the report DRF’s helpline, which became operational on December 1st, 2016, received a total of 1476 calls last year out of which Punjab ranked first in terms of the location from which the calls were generated.

The helpline received 50% of the calls reporting harassment from Punjab, 18% from Sindh, 5% from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2% from Balochistan and 5% from Islamabad territory.

About 67% of the calls to the helpline were from women and the harassment complaints included fake profiles on social media sites, non-consensual use of information, unsolicited messages and blackmailing.