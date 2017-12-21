Police releases three in murder case

KARACHI: The police on Wednesday informed a judicial magistrate that three persons accused in a case pertaining to a shooting incident at Do Darya that claimed a life of youth, Zafir Hafim, have been released as no evidence were found against them.

In a report, the investigators maintained that they had found nothing to implicate Hussain Burney, Haider and Raza Burney in the case; therefore, they were released. The police added that the accused would be arrested in future if the investigators want them to be interrogated again.

Earlier on 3rd December, Zafir who was reportedly on his way to having breakfast with his friends on a Mercedes, had a minor brawl with the suspects who were heading in a double-cabin car. As a result, the suspect opened fire, killing Zafir and injuring his friends.

It may be noted that the prime suspect in the case, Khawar Hussain Burney, is currently on judicial remand.