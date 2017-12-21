Opposition parties walkout from NA over persistent delay in FATA Reforms Bill

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly proceedings were disrupted yet again after the opposition parties staged a walkout second day in a row over non-inclusion of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Reforms Bill in the NA agenda on Thursday.

The walkout was staged to protest the postponing of the FATA Reforms Bill, for the region’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for yet another session.

Speaker NA Ayaz Sadiq postponed the session on the indication of the quorum after leaders from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other opposition parties walked out of the session.

Speaking at the House, Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch said the government remains committed to implementing the FATA reforms.

Earlier, Opposition members on Wednesday had also demonstrated a walk-out in the National Assembly after FATA Reforms Bill 2017 was not presented in the session.

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq expressed resentment towards Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Secretariat for the delay in presentation of the bill.

Ayaz, complaining that the secretariat has no regard for the parliament, demanded the minister take action against the secretary concerned or he would recommend presenting a privileged motion on behalf of the Senate.

It is pertinent to mention here that, earlier this month, opposition parties formed a parliamentary committee to hold talks with the PML-N-led government over the issue FATA reforms bill.