Marriyum says govt following Jinnah’s vision, philosophy

State minister says govt trying to build a bright Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the government is striving to tackle challenges confronting the country in the light of the vision and philosophy bequeathed by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a photo exhibition – Our Quaid, jointly organised by the Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications and the Pakistan Ideology Trust here on Wednesday, she said that the Quaid-i-Azam had achieved Pakistan through unity, faith and discipline and not war.

The photo exhibition marked the inauguration of Jinnah’s birthday celebrations. By pursuing his saying of unity, faith and discipline, the government was trying to build a bright Pakistan by securing riddance from darkness forever, Marriyum said.

She said that they were following the path of peace, prosperity and catapulting the country to the ranks of the developed nations. She said that the amount of the electricity generated during the last four years was much more than the power generated during the last sixty years.

She said that the time was not far off when the country would achieve 100% literacy rate and the schools and educational institutions in the rural as well as in urban areas would have similar facilities. Out of 450 schools of Islamabad, work on up-gradation of 200 was in progress at the moment, she said.

She said that the PM’s Educational Reforms Porgramme was initiated by the former prime minister and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi was implementing it. Addressing the students present at the inaugural ceremony, she said that they were the future power of Pakistan and would win laurels for the country in different spheres of life.

She asked the students to cut the birthday cakes of the Quaid and send their videos to PTV at Whatsapp (580350-0310) for telecast by the channel. She observed that the youth of the country could achieve success in the lives by following the sayings of the great Quaid. She said that the photo exhibition had been organised in connection with the celebrations of the birth anniversary of the Quaid-i-Azam.

She said that the Quaid by following the maxim of unity, faith and discipline achieved Pakistan as by following that course the impossible things could be made possible. She said that the celebrations would continue till 30th of December and the nation would have to renew its pledge and determination to pursue the course chartered for it by Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

She said that the Quaid had the vision of a bright and peaceful Pakistan which he dreamt about. The state minister also awarded certificates to the position holders of the photography contest. She also formally inaugurated the photo exhibition where rare photographs of the Quaid-i-Azam and manuscripts pertaining to freedom movement were displayed and evinced lot of interest in having a looking at them.

Besides others, Radio Pakistan Director General Shafqat Jalil, Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications Director General Abdul Wahid and Press Information Officer Salim Baig also attended the ceremony.