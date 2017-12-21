Khursheed Shah all praises for President Mamnoon’s cooking skills: report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah was all praises for President Mamnoon Hussain’s gift of ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’ (carrot dessert) that he had sent to Khursheed Shah on Wednesday.

While talking to newsmen at his chamber at the Parliament House on Wednesday, the Pakistan People’s Party leader remarked that it was indeed an honour for him to have received such a delicious gift from the president.

Shah said that he knew the president from the time they spent together in jail, adding that President Mamnoon Hussain is an excellent cook and used to cook in jail as well.

He quipped that he himself is a good cook but no one can make ‘Biryani’ quite like the president who cooks excellent biryani, unlike anything Shah ever tasted before.