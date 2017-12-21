‘India issued démarches to Pakistan on constructing dams in Azad Kashmir’

NEW DELHI: India has issued démarches to both Pakistan and China stating that the construction of dams under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) on the Indus river in Azad Kashmir, is “not legal” as according to the Indian government, “these territories are illegally occupied by Pakistan,” reports The Hindustan Times.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said the government of India has issued démarches to both Pakistan and China to convey the Indian position.

Replying to a separate question on China’s ‘One Belt One Road’ (OBOR) initiative, Singh said the government has clearly articulated its firm belief that connectivity initiatives must be “based on universally recognised international norms, good governance, rule of law…and must be pursued in a manner that respects sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

Recently, Russia asked India to find a way out to join OBOR ‘without compromising on its position.’

According to Singh, both India and China agree that the progress in bilateral relations should be guided by the consensus reached between their leaders, and that at a time of global uncertainty, India-China relations are a factor of stability and the two countries, in their relationship, must not allow differences to become disputes.