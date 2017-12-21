India grants medical visas to three more Pakistanis

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced on Wednesday that medical visas for three Pakistani nationals have been approved.

“Pakistan nationals Fatima Naeem (13 years), Mansoor Bhagani and Shehab Asif have sought medical visas for their treatment in India. We have approved their visa,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

Asif needs a liver transplant and has an appointment at a Chennai hospital.

Swaraj has adopted a sympathetic stand on granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals.