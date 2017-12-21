IHC grants time to reply in Election Act 2017 case

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted time till January 30 to Deputy Attorney General (DAG) to submit reply in a case challenging the clauses of the Election Act 2017.

Justice Aamir Farooq heard the case filed by the Milli Muslim League against several sections of the Election Act 2017. Counsel for petitioner Advocate Sohail Warraich and DAG Raja Khalid Mehmood appeared before the court.

During hearing, the petitioners’ counsel adopted the stance that the 15 clauses included in the bill were contrary to the constitution as well as the basic human rights. However, the DAG requested the court to grant further time to submit a reply in the case, which was accepted by the bench.

The court, subsequently, adjourned hearing of the case till January 30. It is worth mentioning here that according to the new clauses, political parties were directed to submit two hundred thousand rupees to the ECP along with signed copies of the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) of more than two thousand workers before December 2.

The petitioner had nominated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Establishment Division and the Cabinet Division as respondents in the case.