FIA fails to submit challan in Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday failed to submit challan in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq murder case.

Hearing the case, Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge Shah Rukh Arjumand expressed resentment over not presenting the case challan due to which indictment of the suspects delayed. The court directed the officials to submit challan in the next proceeding and extended the judicial remand of the suspects till January 10.

Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali are nominated suspects in the case. On December 31st of the previous year, Shamim and Ali had confessed to the crime in front of a judicial magistrate. Shamim had admitted that a key MQM personality wanted to get Farooq out of his way.

He said that the directives to assassinate Farooq came from London. Farooq, 50, a founding member of MQM, was killed in a knife attack in northwest London in September 2010. He claimed asylum in Britain in 1999 and was wanted in Pakistan over different charges including torture and murder but always claimed the accusations were politically motivated.

He had twice been elected a lawmaker in Pakistan, but went into hiding in 1992 when the government ordered a military crackdown against the party activists in Karachi.