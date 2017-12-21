ECP postpones polls in CEC’s village ‘under mysterious circumstances’: report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed the scheduled election in the village of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sardar Muhammad Raza “under mysterious circumstances”, reported a local English daily.

The said elections were scheduled for Thursday at Namli Maira village’s Union Council 59 in the district Abbottabad of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) but now has been postponed.

According to the report, some of the CEC’s close relatives from Sardar family are contesting the polls.

The election has been postponed citing the snow factor but reports received from that area suggest light snowfall which does not necessitate any urgency to postpone the polls.

The election in Union Council 59 Namli Maira was announced after the death of senior Pakistan Teheek-e-Insaf leader Sardar Shafqat who was the chairman of the said Union Council.