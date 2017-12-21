Different kind of judicial activism

This close to the election

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar did not let the Sindh government down, at least, when he delivered a grilling to the Punjab chief secretary regarding the matter of unsafe drinking water in the province. ‘Will you ask the same questions in Punjab?’ Sindh government officials had asked just a few weeks earlier. That the CJ followed the cross-examination with a visit to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital isn’t altogether bad news, especially from the point of view of the people. The provincial government has clearly not placed the water issue anywhere near the top of its agenda – not even in Nawaz Sharif’s NA-120 constituency – and its attention towards schools or hospitals has not won it any awards either.

Meanwhile, Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, has introduced ground-breaking novelties of his own. Following the success of his experiment with special courts for women, he has now announced a similar special court for children. Again nobody, least of all the common man, would protest such initiatives. Considering the condition and atmosphere at our lower courts, CJ Mansoor is spot on that we “cannot let the children ruin their lives at the courts”.

Yet, appreciated as such measures are, they do amount to stepping onto the toes of the political hierarchy. At least the politicians will see it that way, especially this close to the general election. Already stung by the judiciary and bending over backwards to paint it in unprofessional colours, PML-N will be more than eager to translate the honourable justices’ steps into political overreach. Also, while the common man will no doubt benefit from any pro-people initiatives – whether they come from the government or judiciary – they would also be far better off if the judges decide to put their own house in order as well. Despite many revolutions, etc, the judiciary has not been able to overcome a backlog of cases that goes into decades. It has also not, therefore, been able to shed a reputation of incompetence, corruption and nepotism. Of late, chunks of the lawyer community have also become first-grade hooligans. Since the justices are out on a crusade, perhaps a bit of soul searching should also be on the agenda.