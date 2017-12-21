Complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir over killings of freedom fighters

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed on Wednesday to protest the killing spree unleashed by Indian forces in the territory.

At least two freedom fighters and a 24-year-old woman were killed by Indian armed forces in a gun-battle in the southern part of the occupied territory on Tuesday, while dozens of civilians suffered injuries in the subsequent clashes near the gun-battle site.

The call for the strike was issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, and was supported by the High Court Bar Association of the occupied territory.

All shops and business establishments remained closed during the day while traffic also thinned out.

The puppet authorities had imposed restrictions by placing coils of barbed wire at traffic crossings in Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, Maharaj Gunj, Safakadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud areas of Srinagar.

Indian troops and police personnel were deployed in strength to prevent people from staging anti-India protests.

The students of Kashmir University staged demonstrations in Srinagar to mourn the killing of two youth and a woman by the Indian troops in Shopian, Tuesday. They raised pro-Pakistan, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Taxi drivers held a protest in Kralpora area of Kupwara district against the killing of a fellow, Asif Iqbal, who was martyred in firing by Indian troops in Sopore, on Saturday night.

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front visited the family members of Indian state terrorism victims — Asif Iqbal, Ruby Jan and Tanvir Ahmad —in Kupwara and Shopian districts and expressed solidarity with them.

While Syed Ali Gilani continues to remain under house arrest since 2010, the puppet authorities put Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house detention and arrested Hurriyat leaders, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Javed Ahmad Mir, Molvi Bashir Ahmad and a member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed.