Chinese engineer reported missing in Kahuta: report

RAWALPINDI: A Chinese engineer on Wednesday went missing on Wednesday while working on the Karot power project in Kahuta, reports a local English daily.

A search operation has been launched by the intelligence officials and special protection unit (SPU) personnel around the area where the workers lived to find the worker who, according to the report, was either kidnapped or swept away by the river as he was last seen talking on his phone by the river.

The 36-year-old Pingzhi had been working on the Karot power project ever since he arrived in Pakistan last year.

Local officials have been asked to contact the police in case they spot the missing worker anywhere around the area.

The report states that almost 300 Chinese were working on the Karot power project and had been issued an advisory to follow standard operating procedure regarding security at their workplace and residence.