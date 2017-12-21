BBL youngest overseas player Shadab shines on debut

Pakistan leg spinner Shadab Khan, showcased his skills at the Big Bash League (BBL) debut, for the Brisbane Heat on Wednesday.

Khan, picked up two crucial wickets, playing a pivotal role for his side 15 runs victory over the Melbourne Stars.

The leggie didn’t have the perfect start as he was greeted with a first ball six by Glen Maxwell, but the Pakistani turned the tide as he got Maxwell caught at long-on on 8 runs.

Opening batsman Luke Wright was the second to perish, after he misread the leggie’s googly and was bowled on 19. The youngster wrapped up his four overs for 41 runs.

Earlier, at just 19 years and 77 days, Shadab Khan became the youngest overseas player to ever feature in the BBL. The teenager, has represented Pakistan in all three formats of the game.