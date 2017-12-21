AGP dismisses four auditors from Multan: report

MULTAN: Accountant General of Punjab (AGP) Mian Shujauddin dismissed from service four senior auditors of the Multan district accounts office on Wednesday for their involvement in embezzlement of millions in the Punjab Constabulary (PC) accounts, according to a report by a private media outlet.

Those penalised for the wrongdoings are Mudassar Raza Dreshak, Tahir Abbas Bukhari, Chaudhry Muhammad Tahir and Muhammad Ismail. They hired fake employees and authorised bogus payments to the superintendent of the police of the PC Batalion-03, reads a letter by the director general of district accounts officers, accountant general office, Lahore.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) had lodged a first information report on Aug 30 against 30 employees of the constabulary and the district accounts office on the complaint of Hassan who stated suspects prepared fake suspension and subsequent restoration orders of ghost PC employees and transferred salaries of those ‘employees’ into secret accounts by preparing bogus bills.

During the ACE investigation, it was revealed that bank accounts of 91 people were used to withdraw the (embezzled) amount, of which 70 were PC employees while the remaining were private people.

Nominated accused in the case are 105, of them 14 belong to the district accounts office, including two district accounts officers namely Bashir Ahmad and Basit Maqbool Hashmi (former district accounts officer), two senior accounts officers including Bukahri and Dareshak.

Investigation Officer Adnan Asif said that the role of two other senior accounts officers was unearthed during the investigation.

He said that the actual embezzled amount of Rs230 million was mentioned in dismissal orders.