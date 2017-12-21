After winning elections, PML-N will ensure rule of law benefits common man: Talal

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry has said that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will contest next general elections on the basis of its current performance and will ensure that rule of law benefits common man after coming into power.

Speaking to a private TV channel on Wednesday, he said, “The party will create awareness among the masses about the supremacy of rule of law and will run its campaign over bringing reforms in the system.”

He said that the PML-N had struggled for the restoration of judiciary in the country and added that their struggle revolved around providing justice to people.

“The PML-N wants reforms in the system and it will continue its efforts to achieve these objectives,” the state minister added.

To a question, he said that breaking constitution was a big crime according to the law of the country, adding change should come through the vote.

Talal Chaudhry lamented that thrice-elected prime minister Nawaz Sharif and a popular leader of PML-N could not even complete his constitutional tenure.