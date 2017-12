SHEIKHUPURA: At least 17 people, including seven women, were injured when a passenger coach turned over here on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said that an overspeeding passenger coach turned turtle while negotiating a sharp turn near Farooqabad in Sheikhupura. As a result of the accident, around 17 people were injured.

The Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene of the accident and shifted the injured to a local hospital for treatment.