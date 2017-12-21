11 dead as bus crashes into trailer near Khanewal

MULTAN: At least 11 people have been confirmed dead after a passenger bus reportedly crashed into a trailer at M4 motorway near Khanewal on Thursday morning due to heavy fog.

According to reports, at least 28 passengers— a number of which, critically injured— were taken to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

The bus was en route to Rajanpur from Lahore when it collided with a trailer and overturned, due to heavy fog and reduced visibility.

Punjab continues to be engulfed in heavy fog, especially around the areas of Pakpattan, Kabeerwala, Kamalia, Mian Chunnu etc., resulting in a drop in visibility.

Authorities warn against speeding in foggy conditions and advise drivers to switch on fog lights to avoid any unfortunate incident.