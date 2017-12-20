Two killed, three injured in Sheikupura district court firing

SHEIKHUPURA: At least two people were killed and three others injured in a firing incident in the premises of a district court in Sheikhupura on Wednesday.

Police said that two armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets at their opponents in the jurisdiction of a district court in Sheikhupura.

Two people were killed on the spot while three others were injured in the firing. The bodies and the injured were shifted to hospital.

Some five days earlier, a woman was killed and five more injured in a similar incident when armed motorcyclists had opened indiscriminate fire on a car carrying court-goers.