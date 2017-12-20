Two canal breaches flood 15 villages

GAMBAT: Three breaches in two canals flooded 15 villages and crops standing on hundreds of acres in Khairpur district. The affectees held a protest on National Highway.

Faiz Ganj canal developed a 10-foot-wide breach at it 108 RD and a 70-foot at RD 130, while 25-foot breach occurred in Weho canal at its 103 RD. The affected crops included wheat and vegetables.

The breach inundated villages of Budho Khan Rajpar, Haji Suleman Rajpar, Hashim, Mohammad Amin, Faiz Mohammad, Ustad Raza, Sharif Marri, Malook Shar, Moulvi Saifullah and others. The villagers on self-help basis rushed to the scene and were plugging the breaches as irrigation authorities could not reach there.

The affected villagers held a demonstration on National Highway against the irrigation authorities for not reaching on time. They demanded of the Sindh government to provide compensation for the losses.