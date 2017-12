GUJRAT: A student has gone missing from Government Sir Syed Girls College, who is the sixth missing girl during a month.

The first year student of the college, who is a resident of Phularwan, also has been missing for two days, according to reports.

The girl students gone missing include Narjis, Iqra, Sitara, Noreen, Razia, and Gulshan Zaman. Gujrat police are trying to recover the missing girls.