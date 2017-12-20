Sindh Rangers confiscate smuggled Iranian diesel, detain three

KARACHI: A Sindh Rangers’ team and police on Wednesday claimed to have seized a huge quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel in different search operations in the city.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, during snap checking in Toll Plaza area, the Rangers seized 20,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from an oil tanker. The Rangers also detained two smugglers, Nazar Khan and Arshad.

Separately, on a tip-off about the smuggling of Iranian diesel, police carried out a targeted raid near Hub Chowki and recovered 1,500 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from a truck and arrested its driver.

The police shifted the accused to a police station for further investigation.