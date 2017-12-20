‘Security forces foil suicide attack plot on Balochistan governor’

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday told media that a terror plot targeting Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai was foiled by security forces.

The minister, while addressing a joint press conference with DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema, said security forces foiled a terrorist attack in Qilla Abdulla and arrested two terrorists from Gulistan area.

He said that the terrorists, namely Hamid Bashir and Munawar, intended to carry out an attack on the Balochistan governor.

“The timely action by intelligence agencies and police foiled the terrorists’ suicide attack plot on the governor,” Bugti elaborated, adding that the suspected terrorists had plotted the attack in Afghanistan.

During the operation, the security forces also recovered suicide jackets and weapons from the terrorists’ possession.

“The provincial government is working on providing foolproof security to officers,” Bugti added.

DIG Abdul Razzaq Cheema also spoke to media and said church representatives in the province have been assured of security, in a meeting held a day ago.

On December 17, at least nine people were killed and over 50 wounded when two suicide bombers stormed a packed Christian church in Quetta.

While briefing the media on the ongoing probe into the Quetta church attack, Mir Sarfraz Bugti said the fingerprints of the suicide bombers were not present in NADRA’s database.

“The DNA samples and remains of the suicide bombers were sent to Punjab Forensics Laboratory,” said Bugti.

The two suicide bombers who carried out Sunday’s attack were between the ages of 16 and 20, officials said. The suicide jacket, which was defused after the incident, contained 15 kilogrammes of explosive material.