Qadri to counter Nawaz’s ‘rule of law’ drive with ‘qisas’ movement

Farooq Sattar led MQM-P’s delegation to meet Qadri today

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri is rigorously flexing his muscles these days by holding meetings with other political parties to get their support for his protest movement that he has announced to get justice for those who were killed in the Model Town incident.

According to the details, Qadri is holding marathon meetings on a daily basis with leaders of different political parties of the opposition, and also addressing conventions of lawyers, traders and civil society arranged by his party since the Justice Baqir Najafi commission report was made public by the Punjab government.

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister and Muslim Conference (MC) President Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan, along with other legislators of AJK Legislative Assembly, pledged their support to Qadri during a meeting held with him here in Lahore on Wednesday.

Talking to the delegation of MC, the PAT chief said that his party would launch the ‘revenge (Qisas) movement’ the day when Nawaz Sharif would kick off his ‘justice movement’. He added that current government’s rule is about to die very soon.

“I urge my workers to prepare for the protest movement as I have given a deadline of December 31 to both Shehbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah to step down. Otherwise, I would announce my strategy once the deadline is over,” he said and added that all the opposition parties have already pledged to stand by him to get justice for the Model Town incident.

The religious scholar informed that his stance on Model Town incident was also supported by the president of MC, who termed the Model Town incident as an act of terrorism. He further added that Nawaz Sharif has no right at all to seek justice for him as he did not give justice to the families of Model Town incident who have been demanding justice for last three years.

“Nawaz Sharif did not utter even a single word for their condolence,” lamented Qadri saying that the current set-up was an insult to democracy and its continuity would be detrimental for the country. He informed that he was in touch with both Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari and they have already pledged their support for the PAT workers.

Dr Qadri further revealed that the government will be sent packing before the Senate polls that are due in March.

It is to be mentioned worth mentioning that PAT chief started meeting leaders of the opposition parties in the aftermath of the Baqir Najafi report in order to get support for his protest movement, and it is highly likely that he might also jump once again in the parliamentary politics in the coming elections.

In last one week, he has addressed different conventions of lawyers, businessmen and civil society at his Model Town secretariat. He also met with former Gilgit Baltistan chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Noorani Chief Qari Zawar Bahadur on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention here that a delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, under the leadership of Dr Farooq Sattar, is also coming to meet Qadri in Lahore on today in order to pledge support for Model Town incident.