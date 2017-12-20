Public buses in Lahore are not women friendly: report

LAHORE: A report, ‘Women’s Safety Audit in Public Transport’, which was launched by a non-government organisation (NGO) says that Lahore bus stations and buses are inadequate to build a women-friendly environment as women and girls face staring, stalking, obscene gestures, whistling, lewd remarks and touching while commuting in public buses.

As reported by a leading English daily, ‘Women’s Safety Audit in Public Transport’ focuses on the transportation provided by the Lahore Transport Company (LTC) and Metro Bus, it includes a detailed desk review, a perception study with 903 women commuters and 100 bus drivers and conductors, key informant interviews, and focus group discussions.

The report also unveils that data on women using public transport is not currently available, limiting gender-sensitive policies and actions. There is limited use of travel cards by women, and about 79 per cent of women and girls travelling on the metro bus service do not process travel cards, the report further reveals.

It says that there are significant safety concerns at bus stops as about 82 per cent of women commuters report harassment at bus stops, with higher rates at LTC bus stops compared to metro bus stations, and amongst younger women (20-29 years of age) compared to older women.