Police to register FIR after forensic report of elderly couple

RAWALPINDI: Police on Wednesday said that a First Information Report (FIR) would be registered after the forensic report would be completed regarding the murder of IT director of the state-owned Pakistan Television (PTV) who was found dead along with his wife at his home here on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances.

A private TV channel reported on Wednesday that 55-year-old Fakhar Hameed, who had a heart ailment, slipped while he was in the bathroom and died. His 50-year-old wife, also a cancer patient, was also found dead near the bathroom door. The couple’s seven-year-old adopted daughter was at school when the incident occurred.

Reportedly, the police have arrested the maid for questioning. The couple’s daughter told the police that upon returning from school, she saw both her parents lying on the bathroom floor. The statements of neighbours were recorded and police was gathering evidence from the incident site.

Rawal Division SP Behram Khan said when the police reached the house after being alerted about the deaths, they found the victim without any clothes on his body and some bruises on his head. “No bruises could be seen on his wife’s body,” he said. He said that the cause of deaths could not be ascertained as yet but their bodies have been shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Homicide Investigation Unit’s in-charge Aziz Sultan said that evidence has been collected from the crime scene and a clearer picture would emerge after the postmortem.