Police rescue abducted woman in Karachi

KARACHI: Peerabad Police recovered an abducted woman from Frontier Colony on Wednesday in Karachi.

The police raided and retrieved a kidnapped woman, Rabia, wife of ZarLal Khan, who was kidnapped on October 14, 2017, from Frontier Colony.

Meanwhile, the police teams apprehended three accused during search operations in Bilal Colony, Jackson and Boat Basin areas. The accused were identified as Shams-ul-Alam alias Abid, son of Abdul Shakur, Saeed Shah, and Janzaib.

A huge cache of weapons was recovered from their possession.

Separately, Iqbal Market police apprehended four people namely Farooq, Hayatullah, Samiullah, and Sanaullah. The accused were wanted to police in different murder cases, said police.