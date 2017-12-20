Police arrest protesting teachers in Karachi

KARACHI: Police on Wednesday arrested National Testing Service-passed government teachers protesting at the city’s popular Burns Road, demanding the Sindh government to regularise them without any further delay.

The protesting teachers reportedly want to be regularised without having to take the required NTS test as they have already completed three years of their services as per the original contract.

The police, who used water cannons to disperse the protestors, also arrested few of the female protesters.

The protest was initially going to be held at the Sindh Secretariat, but the protesters changed their plan at the last moment by taking it to the Burns Road instead.

No government official has yet approached the protesting teachers to hold dialogue on the issue.