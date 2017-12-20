PM summons cabinet meeting on 21st

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a cabinet meeting to review political and economic developments in the country on Thursday.

The cabinet meeting is scheduled to take place in the Prime Minister Office at 4pm on Thursday, during which the premier is expected to discuss the recent briefing of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the Senate, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms, implementation of the National Action Plan and the fluctuation of dollar rate in the meeting.

Earlier, PM Abbasi while speaking to journalists in London had said that the general elections will be held in the country on July 15 of next year and the government would complete its tenure.