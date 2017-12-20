Pakistan, Turkey relations have developed immense significance: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Defence Senate Committee and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Parliamentary Committee Chairman, Senator Mushahid Hussain has said on Wednesday that relations between Pakistan and Turkey have acquired immense significance.

He was speaking at a luncheon hosted in honour of the outgoing Turkey Ambassador, Sadik Babur Girgin.

Mushahid Hussain said that the credit for such relations goes to the leadership of both countries especially the Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

While recognizing the outgoing ambassador’s contributions for promoting and strengthening relations between the two countries Mushahid Hussain said that relations between Pakistan and Turkey have acquired immense significance.

He said after the failed coup attempt, the Pakistani Senate delegation went to Ankara and met with the Turkish president to extended full support to the Turkish government and people who stood for democracy.

The Turkish president received the Pakistani delegation with open arms and stayed with them for 90 minutes – a gesture that speaks volumes for Turkey’s love for Pakistan and vice versa.

The Turkish ambassador during his speech thanked Senator Mushahid for giving him a warm farewell and further added that he will never forget the affection and love he got from Pakistani people during his stay here.

He said that he happens to be the second longest serving Turkish ambassador in Pakistan, which of course is a matter of pride and honour for him.

The ambassador said he had put in his best efforts to promote relations between the two countries and hoped his predecessor shall also do the same.

Sadik Babur observed that the Pakistani parliament was the first parliament that passed a resolution after the failed coup in Turkey condemning the action of some wayward elements. He wished Pakistan a great success.

European Parliament member Wajid Khan also attended the luncheon. PTI Senator Azam Swati, National Security Adviser, MNAs, members of the civil society, media organizations and the ambassadors of Palestine, Jordan, Cuba, Bosnia, Azerbaijan also attended the luncheon.