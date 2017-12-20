Pakistan Navy plays vital role in regional peacekeeping: Ambassador Javed Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to Bahrain Javed Malik on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Navy was playing a vital role in regional peacekeeping, a fact acknowledged by the Combined Task Force based in Bahrain.

He was speaking at a special ceremony held on board Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT commanded by Captain Ghulam Akbar, which made a goodwill port-call from December 15 to Dec 17, said a government statement.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers of Royal Bahrain Navy, ambassadors from friendly countries and a large number of Pakistani community notables.

Javed Malik highlighted the tremendous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan armed forces in the war against terrorism, saying, “Pakistan believes in working closely with all its friends and allies for regional and international stability and wishes to have warm and cordial relations with all its neighbours.”

Pakistan attaches great importance to its ties with Bahrain and the GCC countries, he said, adding, that Pakistan “continues to explore new avenues to further expand diplomatic, cultural, economic and strategic relations [with Bahrain].”