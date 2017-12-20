Pakistan issues visas to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has issued visas to the mother and wife of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed on Twitter.

Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued the visas to the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav to visit Islamabad to meet him, today. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 20, 2017

FO Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal in his press briefing on December 8 confirmed that Pakistan has allowed and scheduled the meeting for December 25.

The visa applications of Jadhav’s mother and wife had been received by the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi on December 16 for their visit visa on humanitarian grounds.

Jadhav, who was captured by Pakistani security forces on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan, was sentenced to death by a military tribunal earlier this year for his involvement in terrorism and espionage. His appeals against the conviction have been rejected by the military appellate court and his mercy petition has been lying with Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

India has challenged Pakistan’s refusal to grant consular access to the spy in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The ICJ is hearing the case and has restrained the Pakistan government from executing Jadhav till it decides the case.