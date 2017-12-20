Pakistan condemns Yemen rebel missile attack on Saudi royal palace

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday condemned a missile attack carried out Tuesday by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting the official residence of Saudi King Salman.

A Foreign Office statement said that the attack was successfully intercepted by the Saudi-led coalition before it could cause any damage. This was the third missile attack targeted at KSA from Yemen in less than two months.

The increasing frequency and ferocity of the missile attacks, targeted at innocent civilians by Houthi rebels, pose a threat to regional peace and security and is, therefore, highly condemnable, said the statement.

The statement said that Pakistan strongly believes that a political solution to the ongoing Yemen crisis is the only way to ensure regional peace and stability.

It said Pakistan stands firmly with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in confronting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Pakistan reaffirms unequivocal support for KSA and reiterates that in case of any violation of its territorial integrity or any threat to Harmain Sharifain, Pakistan will stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and people of Saudi Arabia.